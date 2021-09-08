In the newest trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, Alessandro Nivola takes the reins of his family’s growing mob empire

New Many Saints of Newark Trailer Offers Biggest Glimpse Yet at Sopranos Prequel Movie

The latest trailer for The Many Saints of Newark shows a family's bloody road to greatness.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. debuted a new trailer for the Sopranos prequel movie which gave fans a closer glimpse at the creation and rise of Tony Soprano with the guidance of his domineering uncle Dickie Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola.

The trailer focuses on Dickie visiting his father, "Hollywood" Dick, in prison, played by Ray Liotta. In the preview, above, Dickie tells his father he wants to do a "good deed" for his nephew, Anthony Soprano.

As the trailer shows Dickie taking Anthony (Michael Gandolfini) under his wing and teaching him the ropes of his criminal ways, the older Moltisanti tells his son, "Pain comes from always wanting things."

"But what do I know, I'm a murderer," he adds.

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK Alessandro Nivola in The Many Saints of Newark | Credit: Warner bros. productions/ youtube

The movie follows a young Anthony as he grows up in the tumultuous streets of Newark, New Jersey. He idolizes his uncle Dickie, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities — although, through it all, his influence over young Anthony grows.

The film also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro and Vera Farmiga, who plays Anthony's mother.

The role of Tony Soprano was originated and made iconic by the late actor James Gandolfini. The younger version of the character is played by James' son, Michael, in the film.

James died of a heart attack at the age of 51 in 2013 during a family vacation in Rome. Michael was just 14 years old at the time.

Michael Gandolfini and James Gandolfini Michael Gandolfini and James Gandolfini | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Evan Agostini/Getty

Earlier this month, Michael spoke about how his father won't be able to watch the film during an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

Speaking alongside producer David Chase and his costar, Nivola, Michael told the outlet, "I had known there isn't a world where I'm going to make my dad proud — because I can't."

"I understand that," he continued, before adding, "But I wanted to make David proud, and I wanted to make my fellow actors proud and learn as much as I can — that was a goal I could set."

Speaking of his father's role as Tony, Michael added, "My dad has this beautiful vulnerability on the inside of Tony and this aggression on the outside. David's writing here kind of flipped that. I was like, All right. What if I make the vulnerability the surface and the rage slowly grows in him, right? Because of his parents. Then it was just about that."