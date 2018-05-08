Watch Cher Play a Singing, Dancing Grandma (She's Meryl's Mom!) in New Mamma Mia 2 Trailer

Cher has officially arrived.

A new trailer for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! dropped Tuesday morning, giving fans an even closer look at the highly-anticipated sequel.

In the trailer, a pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) calls on the help of her mother’s friends and former bandmates Tanya and Rosie as she prepares for motherhood.

“I never did ask you guys, what happened when you met my mother?” she asks.

From there, the trailer begins to tell the story of a young Donna — in the form of song and dance, of course.

Lily James stars as the matriarch last portrayed on the big screen by Meryl Streep in 2008’s adaptation of the Broadway musical – albeit, in her younger years.

The new clip also features even more Cher, who joins the cast as Seyfried’s grandmother.

Char in Mamma Mia 2 Universal Pictures/Youtube

“I’ve decided to commit to being a grandmother,” says Cher’s character after flying into town on a helicopter.

“Grandma, you weren’t invited,” says Seyfried. “That’s the best kind of party,” replies Cher.

Based on the hit Broadway musical and featuring songs of ABBA, the first Mamma Mia! starred Seyfried as Sophie, a bride-to-be who secretly invites three men (played by Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgård) to her wedding in the hopes of learning which of them is her real father.

Mamma Mia 2 Universal Pictures/Youtube

Streep and the other original stars – including Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth – also return for the movie, which will switch between the past and present.