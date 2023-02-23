New 'Lord of the Rings' Films in the Works at Warner Bros., New Line: 'We Plan to Honor the Past'

Twenty years after Warner Bros. concluded its Lord of the Rings live-action trilogy, the studio has entered into a new rights deal allowing it to develop new movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien's books

Published on February 23, 2023 07:08 PM
The Lord Of The Rings - The Fellowship Of The Ring - 2001
Photo: New Line

Warner Bros. and New Line are gearing up for another trip back to the Shire.

The studio announced Thursday during its Q4 investor call that a new multi-year deal with rights holder Embracer Group AB allows them to develop new features based on J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings books and The Hobbit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen. The result was a landmark series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans," said Warner Bros. CEOs and co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy in a statement.

Although the studio previously released three LOTR films and three Hobbit films, they assured that "the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film."

"The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure," added De Luca and Abdy.

Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode — which is part of Embracer — also said in a statement: "We understand how cherished these works are and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we plan to honor the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values."

The Lord Of The Rings - The Return Of The King - 2003
New Line Cinema

Peter Jackson's live-action Lord of the Rings trilogy hit theaters between 2001 and 2003, breaking several box office records and raking in more than $1 billion worldwide. The films also earned a combined 17 Academy Awards.

He went on to direct three Hobbit films for the studio, released from 2012 to 2014.

Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been renewed for a second season at Amazon Prime Video. The series is not directly based on Tolkien's Lord of the Rings novels but his 1977 posthumous collection of myths and stories The Silmarillion.

After Embracer, a Swedish gaming company, bought rights holder Middle-earth Enterprises from The Saul Zaentz Company last year, they now own rights to film, games, merchandise, theme parks and live productions based on Tolkien's works.

