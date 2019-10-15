New Lady and the Tramp Trailer Recreates Iconic Spaghetti and Meatball Scene

It’s tail-wagging news!

On Monday, Disney+ debuted its first official trailer for the live-action remake of the 1955 animated classic Lady and the Tramp, featuring the iconic spaghetti and meatball scene which made hearts swoon in the original animated picture.

The streaming service combines live-action filming with photorealism to bring the pups to life for a new generation of viewers, telling the heartfelt love story of a pampered Cocker Spaniel named Lady and a stray mutt called Tramp.

When the unlikely pair embark on an unexpected and romantic adventure — after Lady is forced out of her home when a new baby arrives — the dog duo fall in love over a plate of spaghetti and meatballs, and teach one another about the importance of home and family.

RELATED: First Look: See the Canine Cast Starring in the Live-Action Lady and the Tramp Remake

Image zoom Lady and the Tramp Walt Disney Studios

RELATED: Disney Gives Sneak Peek of Live-Action Lady and the Tramp with New Adorable Photo

Voiced by Tessa Thompson (Lady) and Justin Theroux (Tramp), the dogs in the film are actual rescue dogs. Tramp is played by a 2-year-old terrier mix from Arizona named Monte, who was later adopted by one of the Hollywood animal trainers who scouted him.

The film also features the voices of Janelle Monáe as Peg and Sam Elliott as Trusty — and also stars Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann and Yvette Nicole Brown. Monáe even used her famous singing chops to re-record Peg’s original song, “He’s a Tramp,” for the new movie.

Lady and the Tramp will be available Nov. 12 only on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.