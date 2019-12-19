New Jackass Movie Will Be Released in 2021, 11 Years After Third Installment of Stunt Series

Jackass is back!

On Wednesday, Paramount announced that a fourth movie based off of the MTV stunt series of the same name will return to theaters, Deadline reported.

The new film is set to hit the big screen on March 5, 2021, however, no additional details — including an official title — have been released.

Created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeff Tremaine, the reality series originally aired on MTV in 2000 and the cast put out the first Jackass feature film in 2002. Tremaine directed the first installment, Jackass: The Movie, as well as Jackass Number Two in 2006 and Jackass 3D in 2010.

According to Deadline, the Jackass franchise — which later went on to include spinoffs like Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa — has earned over $335 million.

Should the original cast reunite for the fourth film, it will mark their first time working together since the death of veteran daredevil Ryan Dunn, who was killed in a car crash in 2011.

Dunn, who was famous for his fearless off-the-wall stunts on Jackass, was only 34.

“He made us all laugh and had the tireless enthusiastic approach to life of your favorite middle school friend,” MTV said in a statement at the time. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Ryan s family and friends. The Jackass brotherhood will never be the same.”

After the news broke, Knoxville tweeted, “Today I lost my brother Ryan Dunn. My heart goes out to his family and his beloved Angie. RIP Ryan, I love you buddy.”

Jackass cast members have previously expressed interest in returning for a fourth film, including performer Steve “Steve-O” Glover.

“We’re approaching the 20th anniversary of when Jackass first appeared on MTV, and I do know that there’s an urge, an idea to commemorate that anniversary in some way,” he told Loudwire in July.

Jackass 4 will make its debut in theaters on March 5, 2021.