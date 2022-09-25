New 'Glass Onion' Clip Gives Closer Look at Benoit Blanc's New Circle of Suspects

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be more than a little puzzling.

In a newly released scene, the setup for the story is laid out, featuring immense puzzle boxes and the promise of a murder. Writer-director Rian Johnson introduces the clip, looking absolutely gleeful as he sets the scene.

"I am very excited to show you an exclusive scene from my new movie," he begins. "The mystery begins when a group of friends all receives an unexpected invitation in the form of an intricate puzzle box."

Johnson finishes tantalizing the audience by saying: "But what starts as a game turns into something much more nefarious."

The clip begins by showing stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista all trying to open their puzzle boxes. Through some teamwork — the four are on the phone with each other in separate locations — they crack it.

"Dear friends, my beautiful disruptors, my closest inner circle," the card inside says under the evil eye, or mati, a symbol used in Greece, where the film takes place.

JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX

The scene cuts between the cast members reading the note, which continues by inviting them all to stay on a private island for a "moment of normalcy."

"Where we will celebrate the bonds that connect us, and I hope your puzzle-solving skills are whetted …" Bautista continues, and Odom picks up the thread. "Because you will also be competing to solve the mystery of …"

Hahn finishes by reading the ominous words "my murder."

"Travel details to come. Please forward any dietary restrictions," the note concludes, read super-quickly by Hahn. "Love and all my kisses, Miles."

The clip also shows star Daniel Craig, reprising his role as Benoit Blanc in the final moment.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, this invitation," he says in his Southern drawl, "is not to be trifled."

With the mystery set, viewers can expect to solve it alongside Blanc on Dec. 23, just in time for a family holiday viewing on Netflix.

Glass Onion stars Edward Norton as tech billionaire Miles Bron, as well as Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Johnson teased the story on Twitter in June, explaining that he's taking a page out of iconic mystery writer Agatha Christie's book for his original film franchise.

"Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true," he wrote. "It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

Glass Onion will be the first of two planned sequels, with Johnson returning as director for both. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 10.