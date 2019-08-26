See the Epic New Footage From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — Including Rey's Dark Side?

New Star Wars: Episode IX footage has fans wondering about Rey’s future.

A brief look at the highly anticipated movie, hitting theaters in December, made its debut during Disney’s D23 Expo as part of a sizzle reel of the franchise’s most iconic moments. The footage features the same voiceover that narrated the first teaser trailer: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) putting all his confidence on Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

“We’ve passed on all we know, a thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight,” he says, as the montage of old footage plays.

The clip then moves on to the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, previewing an epic showdown between Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. The new footage ends with a shot of Rey in a dark robe with a red lightsaber, a possible hint that the young force-bearer might be struggling with which side she wants to fight on.

The special look also includes a shot of the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, who appears in the movie due to an inventive use of old footage from director J.J. Abrams.

“The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story. We realized we could not possibly tell the end of these nine films without Leia,” Abrams said about Fisher’s iconic character during a panel at the expo. The movie marks Fisher’s last movie role, as she died shortly before the film started shooting.

“We realized that we had footage from Episode VII, and we could use it in a new way,” Abrams said.

Also starring John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, the movie finishes up the Skywalker saga that George Lucas kicked off with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to premiere on December 20, 2019.