New Footage Shows the Moment Olivia Wilde Is Served Custody Papers at CinemaCon: 'Okay, Got It'

Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers in the middle of her CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday – and new video footage from the audience shows the moment she realized what the envelope contained at the largest gathering of movie theater owners.

In the footage of the moment, obtained by TMZ, Wilde, 38, was interrupted as she spoke on stage. She pauses, asking, "This is for me? Right now?" to which the audience laughs. "This is very mysterious," she says as she opens the envelope and wonders aloud if it's a script. Once she sees what the papers inside contain, Wilde nods with an, "Oh, okay, got it," and finishes off the sentiment that she'd started about the making of her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling.

The contents were later confirmed to be legal documents pertaining to her children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 46. They share one son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Wilde was "professional and adult about what happened and made sure the show went on," which this footage confirms.

The source also shared that Wilde was "was surprised and embarrassed" as she was served the papers onstage in Las Vegas, "but she moved forward with little fuss."

Olivia Wilde Goes Viral After She's Handed Mysterious 'Confidential' Envelope During CinemaCon Olivia Wilde | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

A source close to Sudeikis told PEOPLE, "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis."

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," the latter source added.

Family law attorney David Glass, who is not involved in the case, told PEOPLE it is "highly unlikely" that Sudeikis did not know any of the details of how Wilde would be served.

"I talked to every one of my clients to get the information on where could we serve him or her," he said. "We get all that information from them. And if you're going to go to that sort of extreme length to do it publicly, to do it in an embarrassing way, I can't see the client not knowing about it."