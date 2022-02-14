New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Teases Possible X-Men Cameo

The Doctor Strange sequel is gearing up to have a few jaw-dropping surprises.

On Sunday, Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a standalone sequel for the Benedict Cumberbatch Avengers character after the 2016 installment.

The action-packed trailer sees Doctor Strange enlisting the help of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch to get a grip on colliding universes as well as coming face-to-face with his dark variant Strange Supreme, who previously appeared in Disney+'s What If...? series.

The clip also teases a possible X-Men cameo when an unknown character — sounding a lot like Patrick Stewart's Professor X — says, "We should tell him the truth," around the 1:18 mark.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi — who previously directed the Tobey Maguire–led Spider-Man movies in the early 2000s — and also sees the return of Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange's mentor-turned-enemy Karl Mordo.

Xochitl Gomez will also make her MCU debut as America Chavez.

Last year, Olsen, 32, told Variety about filming the Doctor Strange sequel so close to wrapping on WandaVision and how the stories inform each other. She earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in the limited series.

"I didn't know my part in Doctor Strange until right before we got back to filming during the pandemic. We had two months left, and we'd filmed the majority of our show already," she recalled at the time. "Really, I knew nothing until that moment when they pitched [Doctor Strange 2] to me verbally. So I tried, as much as I could, almost less so to have it affect WandaVision as have WandaVision affect it. I think that's really been where the connection is. It's almost like we're trying to make sure that everything is honoring what we did [on the show]."