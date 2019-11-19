New Cats Trailer: Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Judi Dench Are Transformed in Latest Preview

Cats is almost here!

A second trailer for the star-studded big screen adaptation of the hit musical debuted on Tuesday, giving fans further insight into the transformations the A-list cast undergoes to play singing cats.

Image zoom Taylor Swift Universal Pictures UK

RELATED: Broadway’s Cats Purrs Onto the Big Screen! All About Movie with Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson

Image zoom Jennifer Hudson Universal Pictures UK

Image zoom Judi Dench Universal Pictures UK

Image zoom Rebel Wilson Universal Pictures UK

One of the film’s stars Taylor Swift recently unveiled her original song for the film, “Beautiful Ghosts.”

The haunting melody — which she co-wrote with the musical’s legendary composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber — speaks to a feeling of longing to be wanted and reminiscing on better memories.

Swift gave fans an inside look at the creative process behind the song last month.

“We’re actually gonna be recording a song that Andrew Lloyd Webber and I wrote together,” Swift said in a Cats featurette that was released by Universal Pictures in October, which also included footage of the pair working together.

In the featurette, Webber, 71, revealed that the character Victoria, played by Francesca Hayward, is the inspiration behind the film’s new original song.

“When I first read the screenplay — and the film is seen through Victoria’s eyes — the first thing I said was, ‘We have to have a song for Victoria. It’s an incredibly important central part of the whole film,’” the legendary musical creator said.

“There was an ambition and aspiration to have an original song in the movie,” Swift added. “Just very much this understanding of, ‘Let’s write the best song we can.’”

Cats debuts in theaters on December 20.