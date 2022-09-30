New 'American Pie' Movie Coming from 'Insecure' Star Sujata Day: 'One of My All-Time Faves'

"So excited to be working on this movie," Sujata Day wrote Thursday of writing and developing a new American Pie film

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on September 30, 2022 12:09 PM
Sujata Day, Jason Biggs
Sujata Day (L); Jason Biggs in American Pie (1999). Photo: David Livingston/Getty; Vivian Zink/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

The world is about to be treated to another slice of American Pie, courtesy of Sujata Day.

The Insecure alum, 38, is set to write and develop a "fresh take" on the 1999 coming-of-age teen sex comedy for Universal 1440 Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but THR reports that the story will be developed from a pitch by Day, who previously made her directorial debut with 2020's Definition Please.

Originally starring Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan and Eugene Levy leading an ensemble supporting cast of characters, the original American Pie franchise spawned four theatrical releases and, later, five straight-to-video spin-off movies. Levy, 75, appeared in all but the most recent film, released in 2020.

The original American Pie was directed by Paul Weitz, from a screenplay by Adam Herz. It grossed more than $235 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

American Pie, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jennifer Coolidge
American Pie (1999). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Day celebrated her involvement in the upcoming film on social media Thursday, writing, "Obsessed with raunchy comedies and American Pie is one of my all time faves!" alongside a post sharing the big news.

"So excited to be working on this movie," she added.

Among the comments of support on her post was one from Kal Penn, who wrote, "Yessss," while Ava DuVernay said, "Two words: YES. MA'AM!!! Okay, two more: LET'S. GOOOO! 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾."

Filmmaker Chris Weitz, who worked alongside brother Paul on the first American Pie film, even gave Day a shout-out on Twitter, writing, "Congratulations and very best wishes to @sujataday."

RELATED VIDEO: Seann William Scott Reflects on American Pie's 20th Anniversary: It Was a "Dream Come True"

The main American Pie cast previously reunited 20 years later for an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where Hannigan, who played band geek Michelle Flaherty, disclosed how fans still approach her about the infamous scene. (Hannigan, 48, is responsible for the sexually-explicit "This one time, at band camp … " line.)

"Yeah, they still do that 20 years later," she said at the time. "Which was fine before I had children, but now I'd really like them to just be like, oh I recognize you, wink wink. Luckily they don't finish the sentence, but I stand there terrified that they will."

Hannigan was also joined by Biggs, 44, as well as Seann William Scott, Tara Reid, Natasha Lyonne, Chris Klein and Eddie Kay Thomas.

The original film also starred Thomas Ian Nicholas, Mena Suvari, Jennifer Coolidge and Shannon Elizabeth, among others.

