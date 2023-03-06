New 'Alien' Film — the Ninth in the Franchise — to Begin Production in March

While the existence of aliens may still be unconfirmed, 20th Century Studios has confirmed more details about its upcoming Alien film, which begins production in Budapest on March 9.

The film, set to be directed by Fede Alvarez according to a release from the studio, has yet to receive a premiere date and will serve as the ninth movie in the franchise.

The latest Alien installment, which also has yet to be titled, will star lead Cailee Spaeny (of Mare of Easttown fame) plus David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (Rosaline), Spike Fearn (The Batman) and Aileen Wu (Away from Home).

It follows "a group of young people on a distant world [who] find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe," per the release.

Cailee Spaeny is set to star in the upcoming "Alien" film. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Alvarez also wrote the latest Alien screenplay alongside Rodo Sayagues, as Ridley Scott (original Alien director) and Michael Pruss will produce the film via their Scott Free banner. The film will be executive produced by Brent O'Connor (Bullet Train), Elizabeth Cantillon (Persuasion) and Tom Moran (The Donut King).

"Don't even know what to say.. don't even know what I would say if I could say," Merced, 21, wrote on Instagram as she shared the news. "<a href="http://