Neve Campbell Is 'Excited' to Reunite with Courteney Cox and David Arquette on Scream 5

Scream 5 is officially filming — and star Neve Campbell can't wait to join the production soon.

The actress, who recently announced she would be returning for the latest movie in the horror franchise, confirmed she was getting ready to head to set.

“I am leaving soon [and] I am looking forward to getting back to work,” Campbell, 47, told Entertainment Tonight. “It will be the first time since March and I am sure we are all dealing with getting back to work, so I am excited about that.”

“I am excited [about] stepping back in Sidney's shoes and seeing Courteney [Cox] and David [Arquette],” she continued. “Those movies mean so much to me for my life and career and they are always a blast to do, so it should be fun!”

Cox and Arquette previously announced their return to the franchise, which will feature newcomers 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and You actress Jenna Ortega.

Minnette has already been filming and tweeted a promising update on Monday. Minnette's role, and the plot of the movie, has yet to be revealed.

"for the record i’ve been filming the new scream movie and i can confidently it’s going to be very, very good," he wrote.

In August, Arquette gave an update to ET on the movie after Cox, 56, signed on to reprise her role as Gale Weathers. The pair met on set of the 1996 original Scream and tied the knot in 1999, later splitting 2010 and finalizing their divorce three years later.

Arquette — who also starred opposite Cox in three sequels in 1997, 2000 and 2011 — said they "love working together."

"Well, we co-parent,"said Arquette, who shares daughter Coco, 16, with Cox. "So, we're in touch quite a bit. It's great. But we always love working together. She's an incredible actress, so it'll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they're at. ... Co-starring's the easy part."

Arquette had previously become attached to the project, eager to reprise his role as Dewey Riley in the sequel, which is being directed by Ready or Not duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Original Scream director Wes Craven died in 2015 at age 76.