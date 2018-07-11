Neve Campbell Stuns on Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing They Adopted a Son

Neve Campbell and her boyfriend JJ Feild enjoyed a glitzy date night in New York City just weeks after announcing they adopted a baby boy.

The actress, 44, stepped out at the world premiere of her upcoming movie Skyscraper in the city with her costar Dwayne Johnson and Feild. The couple announced just weeks ago that they had finalized an adoption process and welcomed a second son.

Campbell looked stunning in a gold beaded gown as she cozied up to her longtime boyfriend. Skyscraper serves as her return to the big screen after taking a break away from the spotlight. She last starred in 2015’s Walter and had a recurring role in Netflix’s House of Cards.

Neve Campbell and JJ Feild

Campbell made the news about the adoption public on her Instagram at the end of last months, excitedly announcing that she was feeling “sheer joy” about the new little guy in her life. The actress also revealed that the couple’s first son Caspian, 6, is equally excited about his baby brother.

“So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago,” Campbell wrote. “His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him. Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning ‘Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby?’ ”

Campbell posted a sweet shot of her and Feild pushing a stroller as Caspian helps them along. The actress says it captured the moment they were officially a family.

“It’s the most incredible thing we’ve experienced,” she wrote of the process. “We’re so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift. This picture was taken moments after our adoption became official yesterday and I’ve been dying to share our news with you all!”

Skyscraper is out Friday.