The actress has portrayed heroine Sidney Prescott in all five Scream movies since 1996

Neve Campbell Says She's Been 'Approached' for Scream 6: 'I'll Read the Script and See How I Feel'

Neve Campbell might not be done with the Ghostface killer just yet!

The actress, 48, recently attended the Mad Monster Party horror convention in Concord, North Carolina, and commented about her possible involvement in the recently announced sixth installment of the Scream franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They have approached me," Campbell said of talking to Scream producers during a Q&A panel at the convention. "There's no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told."

"Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what's going on," she added. "You know, we'll see. I'll read the script and see how I feel."

Representatives for Campbell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further comment.

The Party of Five star has enjoyed 'final girl' status in the Scream movies ever since the first film premiered in 1996. She has reprised the role of Sidney Prescott in all four sequels, including 2022's fifth installment, simply titled Scream, which premiered at No. 1 at the box office last month.

RELATED VIDEO: Jack Quaid Says He '​​Never Knew' the New Scream Killer's Identity: "We All Had Different Scripts"

The first Scream, written by Kevin Williamson, was directed by horror maven Wes Craven, who famously helmed A Nightmare on Elm Street as well as Screams 2, 3, and 4.

When news first surfaced that a fifth Scream movie was being developed, Campbell admitted she was at first "apprehensive" about returning to the franchise, since Craven had died in the interim in 2015.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I had been really apprehensive about doing another one," the actress explained last year in Variety's special "House of Horror". "People had asked in the past whether I would do another one without Wes or whether I would make another one. I always felt like it'd be too difficult to do it without Wes. He was the master of these films. He did such a beautiful job on them. We were a family."

But Campbell eventually heard from the new directors, Ready or Not duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and learned of their commitment to honoring Craven's legacy.

Scream 3 Neve Campbell in Scream | Credit: Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the end, it was a personal message from the pair that convinced her to come back to her most iconic role.

"They actually wrote me a letter and they said they basically are directors because of these films," Campbell said at the time. "They are directors because of Wes Craven and they're really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy."