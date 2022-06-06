"To all my Scream fans, I love you," Neve Campbell says in a statement as she explains her decision not to return for the horror franchise's sixth installment

Neve Campbell Says She Will Not Return for Scream 6 After Pay Dispute: 'Very Difficult Decision'

Neve Campbell is not returning for Scream 6.

After starring in Wes Craven's original 1996 teen slasher and appearing in the first five films in the hit horror franchise, the actress released a statement on Monday explaining her "very difficult decision" to not return for the next installment.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," she said. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," Campbell adds.

Reps for Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Campbell previously said that her return was up in the air as she commented on the next film during a panel at the Mad Monster Party convention in North Carolina back in February.

"They have approached me. There's no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told," she explained at the time."Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what's going on. You know, we'll see. I'll read the script and see how I feel."

The actress last returned for the fifth installment, which premiered earlier this year. From Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, it was the first film in the franchise to not have Craven attached, after he died of a brain tumor in Aug. 2015.

Fellow legacy star Courteney Cox has since confirmed her return to the franchise, giving an update to the Just for Variety podcast in December after getting the script.

"I got the script yesterday," she said at the time. "I haven't read it yet, I just got it... I'm excited to read it, and I know they're going to start filming... I think, in June, in Canada."