Neve Campbell Says 'Scream' Cast Is 'Incredibly Supportive' of Her Decision Not to Do Sixth Film

"We're all still dear friends, and they felt it was unfortunate, what happened," Neve Campbell tells PEOPLE of her costars' support over Scream 6

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022 04:56 PM
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox
Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in Scream (2022). Photo: Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Despite her decision to bow out of the upcoming sixth Scream film, there's no "bad blood" between Neve Campbell and her former franchise costars.

"Everyone's been incredibly supportive," the actress, 48, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview surrounding her partnership with the American Red Cross, for which she participated in a PSA to help raise awareness about the need for blood donations.

After making her decision not to return as Sidney Prescott in the slasher franchise she helped launch in 1996, Campbell says she "reached out to Courteney [Cox] and Melissa [Barrera] and the directors to tell them how sorry I was that I wasn't going to be there, and that I love them and I hope they have a good experience."

"And they were very understanding, very supportive and also sad," she says.

Campbell also shouts out Jamie Kennedy, with whom she starred in the first three Scream films, saying his recent public support of her "was very poignant and very eloquent ... and it meant a great, great deal to me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell in Scream (1996). Everett Collection

"And [Matthew Lillard] and David [Arquette], and I mean, all of them made statements. It was very sweet," she tells PEOPLE. "We all care about each other a lot. We're all still dear friends and they felt it was unfortunate, what had happened as well. So I was very grateful for the support."

Campbell has appeared as Sidney in all five films after first playing the part in the original, directed by Wes Craven.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," she said in a June statement. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," Campbell added.

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Reunites with Scream Costars Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell on Her Show

The actress maintains that "it was sad" for her to not return, telling PEOPLE, "I love these movies. I love Sidney. I love this franchise; I'm so grateful for it."

"But at the same time, I really just couldn't bear the idea of walking onto [the sixth film] and feeling undervalued," Campbell notes, saying her decision was "truly" just related to negotiations and had nothing to do with the script or role.

She's not ruling out a return to Woodsboro completely, though. "It would really depend on what they came to me with next," Campbell says. "It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I'm not sure that's going to happen."

"If they came to me with a number that felt right, that felt respectful, that felt in keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise, I'd be willing to consider [returning in the future]," she adds. "I don't believe it's dead in the water, but we'll see."

Find out where to donate blood at the American Red Cross.

Related Articles
Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell Says 'It Was Sad' to Leave 'Scream 6' but She 'Couldn't Bear' Feeling 'Undervalued'
Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell on Whether She'd Return to 'Scream' Franchise: 'I Don't Know That I'm Done for Good'
Neve Campbell Returns to Her Final Girl Roots in Red Cross Blood Donation Campaign https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxpdgHjZXl8
Neve Campbell Returns to Her Final Girl Roots in Red Cross' Blood Drive Horror Campaign
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox Seen on Set of 'Scream 6' Weeks After Neve Campbell Exits Movie
Neve Campbell (L) and David Arquette arrive at the "Scream 4" World Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011 in Hollywood, California
'Scream' 's David Arquette Reacts to Neve Campbell's Decision to Not Do Sixth Film: 'I Respect It'
Scream 3
Neve Campbell Says She Will Not Return for 'Scream 6' After Pay Dispute: 'Very Difficult Decision'
Neve Campbell, Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Reacts to 'Queen' Neve Campbell Not Returning for 'Scream 6' : 'This Can't Be Real'
Hayden Panettiere Returns to Scream 6 Set as She Bonds with Costar Jasmin Savoy Brown. BeReal/scream movies
Hayden Panettiere Returns to 'Scream 6' Set as She Bonds with Costar Jasmin Savoy Brown
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Matthew Lillard attends Netflix's premiere of "He's All That" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 25, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); UNSPECIFIED - DECEMBER 6: In this image released on December 6, Neve Campbell attends the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time broadcast on December 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV Communications) (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Jamie Kennedy visits at SiriusXM Studio on April 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)
'Scream' 's Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy Support Neve Campbell's Decision Not to Return for 6th Film
Courteney Cox from Starz’ ‘Shining Vale’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Courteney Cox Says 'Scream 6' Script Is 'Really Good' and Teases Her Return as Gale Weathers
scream movie still
Neve Campbell Says It Was 'So Sweet' to Make New 'Scream' with Young Generation of 'Uber Fans'
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere to Return to 'Scream' Franchise for Next Installment, Her First Film in 8 Years
courteney cox
Courteney Cox 'Excited' to Begin Filming 'Scream' 6: 'I Got the Script Yesterday'
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Kevin Williamson on the set of Scream 5
Everything We Know About the Latest Installment of 'Scream' , Including the Returning Cast and Plot
scream character poster
New 'Scream' Posters Show Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette 25 Years After Original
scream
David Arquette Coaches New Generation on 'Rules' to Survive a Horror Movie in Final 'Scream' Trailer