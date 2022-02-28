Scream is available for purchase on Digital March 1 with killer bonus content and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment

Neve Campbell Says It Was 'So Sweet' to Make New Scream with Young Generation of 'Uber Fans'

Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott in the fifth Scream movie, but she's also welcoming a whole new generation of actors to the franchise.

With the hit horror sequel available for purchase on Digital March 1 with killer bonus content and arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at a featurette featuring Campbell, 48, and some of her new costars.

"This young cast, they're just uber fans, which was just so sweet," says Campbell in the video. "They're so excited to a be a part of this franchise, a part of these films."

The new film again sees Ghostface terrorizing the fictional town of Woodsboro, with original stars Cambell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette back in the mix.

Franchise newcomer Melissa Barrera (In the Heights) says in the clip of the returning stars, "I love that they feel that they're coming home and it's a good energy."

The new Scream is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who made 2019's Ready or Not. This is the first Scream film not to be directed by Wes Craven, who died from a brain tumor at age 76 in 2015.

Campbell previously told Entertainment Weekly that she was reassured to join the reboot by the new directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, who are longtime fans of Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson's original creation.