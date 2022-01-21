The Weeknd’s shout-out of Scream star Neve Campbell comes in his song “Here We Go”

Neve Campbell Reacts to the Weeknd's Surprise Shout-Out on His Album Dawn FM: 'How Cool'

The Scream star, 48, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday where she was asked by the host if she knew the singer had mentioned her in his song "Here We Go" with the line, "Make her scream like Neve Campbell."

"How crazy is that? It's pretty crazy," Campbell said, before revealing she didn't know who the 31-year-old singer was at first.

"Well at first, my publicist told me and she said The Weeknd and I was like, 'Wait, which weekend? Last weekend?' I had no idea what she was talking about," Campbell said.

She continued, "And then I realized, 'Oh, the guy who played at the Super Bowl. That guy!' Fellow Canadian. How cool," she said.

Corden laughed and said, "I can only think he would be really disappointed if he knew you described him as the guy from the Super Bowl given he's arguably one of the biggest and best-selling artists of his generation."

Laughing as well, Campbell admitted, "I'm just so bad at pop culture. [He's] a very talented guy from Canada."

25 years have passed since Campbell's star-making turn in Wes Craven's horror film which debuted in 1996. Now, the franchise is doubling down on the terror with its fifth installment, currently in theaters.

In the latest film, a new killer sporting the Ghostface mask emerges, targeting a group of teenagers in an attempt to resurrect secrets of the past.

The new film sees Campbell reprise her role as Sydney Prescott as well as the return of Courteney Cox and David Arquette.