Neve Campbell Once Survived a Bear Attack on a Movie Set: 'They Said Dip Your Hand in Honey and Just Run'

Neve Campbell has survived serial killers and evil witches onscreen but in real life, the actress lived through a much more frightening ordeal.

The Scream star spoke about surviving a bear attack on a movie set when she was 17 while promoting her new film on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.

"I was playing this role where she's 'one with the animals' and there was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear," Campbell, 48, said. "They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it."

After Campbell fed the bear, she recalled, "They said dip your hand in honey and just run. And when you get to the tree over there, turn your hand out and feed the bear."

The Craft actress did just that, telling Clarkson, "I dipped my hand in honey and I run to this rock and I turn around and I put my hand out and the bear is not slowing down and he's not coming for my hand."

"He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest," the actress said. "My mother was visiting set and she's screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what's happening. All I can think to say is, 'He's biting me,' like it's not obvious."

Campbell said she was eventually rescued after a bear wrangler began "throwing rocks" at the bear to distract it from her.

When Clarkson commented on the differences between actors and musicians and the lengths actors are willing to go for a role, Campbell said, "It's silly. We get asked to do silly things."

Campbell is starring in the latest Scream film, out this Friday. The movie sees the return of the actress' beloved character Sidney Prescott as she tries to solve a series of murders committed by Ghostface.

The film also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid and Mason Gooding.