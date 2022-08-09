Neve Campbell on Whether She'd Return to 'Scream' Franchise: 'I Don't Know That I'm Done for Good'

Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott may not be returning for Scream 6, but her future in the franchise is to be determined.

"I don't know that I'm done for good," the actress tells PEOPLE in a chat surrounding her partnership with the American Red Cross. "It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I'm not sure that's going to happen."

Campbell, 48, famously made the "difficult" decision to step away from her final-girl role in the slasher saga, originally helmed by Wes Craven, in June, releasing a statement saying: "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

Now, she tells PEOPLE, "If they came to me with a number that felt right, that felt respectful, that felt in keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise, I'd be willing to consider [returning in the future]."

"I don't believe it's dead in the water, but we'll see," Campbell says. "But honestly, I'm really okay. I've been able to let it go. I wish them well. I'm doing three different shows right now. I'm very, very grateful that I'm working. I'm happy. So all is good."

Neve Campbell in Scream (2022).

Asked why she chose to release a statement about her departure, Campbell says it was in part because her fans "have been so committed and supportive that I felt that I owed them an explanation as to why I wasn't going to be there, because I knew it's not just about me."

"At the same time, I think it's important that we all stand up for ourselves and that we all feel good about the way we're being treated," explains the Party of Five alum. "I didn't want to make it a big political thing. I wish the actors and the directors well. I care for them. I'm sad to not be with them. I hope they had a good experience on this one. I don't want there to be bad blood."

As for whether she believes the Scream franchise would have a future without her involvement, Campbell tells PEOPLE, "I'm sure people will still go see it. People love these movies. I'm not the only reason that these films are successful. In no way do I believe that."

"As I said, I hope for the cast and for the directors — because they have worked really hard and care deeply about these movies — I hope they've enjoyed the experience and that it will be positive for them," she adds.

Having appeared in the first five films in the hit horror franchise, Campbell released a statement in June explaining her "very difficult decision" to not return for the next installment.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," she said. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," the actress added at the time.

And for Campbell, Sidney is "more than just a character," she tells PEOPLE — and she feels "a connection to [her] fans" as a result of the role.

"My character has had a big impact on people in ways that I could never have even imagined," she says. "I have people come to me and say, 'Sidney saved my life at a time where I was being abused or where I had a hard time. Her strength inspired me.' "

