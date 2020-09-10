Neve Campbell Officially Signs on to Reprise Starring Role in Scream 5: 'I'm Back'

She's back.

Scream fans will once again get to see Neve Campbell embody Sydney Prescott in the upcoming Scream 5, the actress confirmed on Instagram. Alongside a short video of the iconic masked killer, Campbell announced her return to the franchise in the reboot set to start filming later this fall.

"Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack," Campbell, 46, wrote next to the video, which also features a potential release date for the film — January 14, 2022.

Campbell will be joined by fellow original stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox, who confirmed they'd be returning this past summer.

In her announcement, Cox shared an image of the movie series' iconic villain's black-and-white mask with the message written in red script: "I can't wait to see this face again."

Arquette released a statement at the same time the fifth movie was confirmed, "I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," the statement read, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy."

Campbell previously confirmed she had been approached to star in the film in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes.

"We're having conversations. I have been approached about it," she said."

"The timing's a bit challenging because of COVID," she added. "You know, we only started the conversation maybe a month and a half ago, so it's going to take some time to figure out how it's all going to work out. We're negotiating, so we'll see."

The directors attached to the film, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, reached out to Campbell with "a very touching letter about [late former director] Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honor him," she said.