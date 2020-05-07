Neve Campbell Says She's 'Having Conversations' to Star in Scream 5

Neve Campbell said she's been approached by Scream 5 directors to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott for the 2021 feature film

What would Ghostface be without a Sidney Prescott?

Neve Campbell, 46, who first played the high school teenager in the 1996 film Scream, revealed she's been in talks to star in the fifth movie in the franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes during a Five Favorite Films interview, to be released next week, the Castle in the Ground actress said, "We're having conversations. I have been approached about it."

"The timing's a bit challenging because of COVID," she said. "You know, we only started the conversation maybe a month and a half ago, so it's going to take some time to figure out how it's all going to work out. We're negotiating, so we'll see."

The directors attached to the film, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, reached out to Campbell with "a very touching letter about [late former director] Wes Craven and how he was such an inspiration to them and how they really want to honor him," she said.

"That meant a great, great deal to me," Campbell shared. "So, we'll see. Hopefully, we can all see eye to eye on the project and find a way to make it."

RELATED: Neve Campbell Reveals Why She Took a Break from Hollywood After Scream Success

She added, "I'm so grateful for these films. I love Sidney Prescott. It's always been fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it's always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one."

Campbell also discussed the possibility of appearing in Scream 5 during an interview with Jake Hamilton in a now-deleted YouTube video from his channel, Jakes Takes.

"I originally had been really apprehensive about doing another Scream without Wes [Craven] because he was such a genius and he is the reason they are what they are," she said. "But the directors who have come to me with such a great appreciation for Wes’s work, and they really want to honor it. That meant a lot to me."

She added, "Hopefully, we’ll be able to do it."

RELATED: Neve Campbell: Party of Five Taught Me Nothing About Parenthood

The Scream franchise follows the high schooler Sidney, who becomes the target of a mysterious killer in a Halloween costume only known as Ghostface.

Directed by Craven before his death in August 2015, the franchise also starred Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Drew Barrymore, Skeet Ulrich and Rose McGowan.

Campbell took a step back from Hollywood after the success of Scream telling Stephen Colbert in July 2018 that she “needed a minute.”

“In my 20s, it all hit so fast and so big that it was a little overwhelming,” she admitted. “I just wasn’t interested in the scripts and I was feeling a bit unhappy with the things that were coming to me and I was feeling a little bored of the whole thing and I thought, ‘I want a change.’”

Campbell moved to London where she said she “was completely anonymous there.”

“I literally did not get bothered once,” she revealed. “People would ask me what I did for a living. I’d say, ‘I act,’ and they’d say, ‘Oh, OK.’ It was so lovely.”