The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time will air on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Neve Campbell, Derek Hough, Lily Collins and More to Present at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time are right around the corner and several new stars as joining the line-up of presenters!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 90-minute special is set to air on Sunday, Dec 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will honor the biggest and best moments in movies and TV from the 80s until now.

The show will celebrate the greatest stars and moments by presenting the "GOATs" across the following categories: Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

The show will feature performances by Sia, Travis Barker and Steve Aoki.

"I'm stoked to be performing with one of my good friends at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time," Aoki told MTV when the performances were announced. "Not only will we be celebrating the best of the best pictures with the iconic music that pushed them forward, but we have some surprises for you all as well. Make sure to tune in, and celebrate these epic films with us."

Image zoom Credit: MTV

Sia has kept busy during 2020 by collaborating with Dua Lipa and Jack Antonoff for the upcoming film Music, while Aoki has released new music with stars such as Maluma, Monsta X and more. Barker, for his part, has collaborated steadily with Machine Gun Kelly, Aoki, Yungblud, Post Malone and others.

The show was originally intended for a June air date but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Variety at the time.