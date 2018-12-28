Nev Schulman and His Wife Laura Perlongo Posed for a Painting Featured in Bird Box

Blink and you just might miss Nev Schulman’s cameo in Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box.

The MTV Catfish host and his wife Laura Perlongo had a sweet moment in the film currently streaming on Netflix, which he shared in a screengrab he posted on Instagram Thursday night.

“#BirdBox was scary and all, but the creepiest part is how much the couple in Sandra Bullock’s painting looks like me and Laura…” he wrote in the caption.

In a second Instagram post, Schulman revealed he and Perlongo had posed for a painting that made it into the film.

“Ok ok. We actually know the artist (@lilyjmorris) who did the paintings for #BirdBox and posed for her,” he wrote. “Check out her awesome art!”

Netflix released Bird Box on its streaming service over the weekend and viewers have been flocking to the film that has quickly taken over the Internet.

The post-apocalyptic movie stars Bullock, 54, as a woman named Malorie who, along with her two children, comes face to face with an entity that takes the form of people’s worst fears. To reach safety, Malorie and her kids must escape the evil that chases them — and complete the trip blindfolded.

The all-star cast also includes Sarah Paulson, who plays Bullock’s sister, John Malkovich of Dangerous Liaisons and In the Line of Fire, Trevante Rhodes, whose breakout role was the lead in the Oscar-winning Moonlight, and Jacki Weaver from Silver Linings Playbook.

Driving much of the chatter around the movie are the relationships at its center, namely Bullock’s character’s with her kids and the chemistry she shared with Paulson, 44. (They previously starred in Ocean’s 8 together.)

“They are a bit like sisters. Like between takes, they were talking one time and I was like, ‘Hey girls, I’m actually trying to direct you!’ ” Bier told PEOPLE in an exclusive first look at the film in October. “It was hugely important that there be a sense of humor in it, that it wasn’t gonna be a just entirely dark, scary film.”

“You had a very strong feeling of something beyond the friendly relationship between actresses,” she continued. “There is a real strong connection between the two of them and they had a lot of fun. And I think that’s exactly what you see in the movie, there’s a very direct understanding of one another.”

Bird Box earned a 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its “strong acting and chilly mood” but also insisting that it “never quite reaches its intriguing potential.” It earned a 6.8 out of 10 on IMDB and 50 percent on Metacritic.