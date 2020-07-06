The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer: Joey King and Jacob Elordi Struggle with Long Distance in Sequel

The sequel to Netflix's The Kissing Booth is finally almost here!

Ahead of the romantic comedy's launch on the platform on July 24, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the movie that reunites Joey King with her original costars Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi.

In the popular 2018 original, Courtney and King played life-long best friends Lee and Elle who are tested by Elle’s secret relationship with Lee’s older brother Noah (Elordi) — even though it’s against the rules of their friendship. But after Noah and Elle inadvertently kiss at a kissing booth Elle set up for the school, the two are forced to reckon with their feelings while trying not to hurt Lee.

Image zoom Marcos Cruz/Netflix

Image zoom Marcos Cruz/Netflix

The sweet teen comedy left off with Noah and Elle confessing their feelings for each other before Noah moves away to go to college at Harvard, with their relationship ambiguous.

The trailer for the sequel sets up the drama that unfolds as Noah and Elle attempt a long distance romance. With Noah studying at Harvard, Elle is busy completing her senior year at high school where she meets a handsome and charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). As the preview teases, Elle isn't the only one tempted by an attractive stranger, with Noah seen growing close to a fellow college student, played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers.