Netflix Viewers Call Polish Film 'Hellhole' a 'Terrifying Gem of a Horror Movie'

Netflix has another viral horror hit on its hands.

The streaming service debuted Polish horror movie Hellhole back in October, and the film is continuing to make waves with viewers months later.

Written and directed by filmmaker Bartosz M. Kowalski, Hellhole follows a police officer in Poland during the late 1980s as he investigates a series of mysterious disappearances and their relation to a secluded monastery that performs exorcisms.

The Daily Mail noted a number of recent reactions to the movie on Monday, with viewers sharing on Twitter that the film captured their attention.

"Hellhole on Netflix is a terrifying gem of a horror movie set in a creepy monastery," wrote author Farah Ali on Twitter in November, shortly after the film's release on Netflix. "Atmospheric & full of dread it's a MUST see."

Bloody Disgusting podcast cohost Zena Dixon shared on Twitter in February that the film was "stuck in [her] brain" multiple weeks after she first viewed Hellhole.

Gamatomovies_gr/Youtube

"It's been over two weeks since I've watched Hellhole on Netflix and it's stuck in my brain!" she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Ainsley Bowden, editor-in-chief of the video game news website Seasoned Gaming, wrote on Twitter in December that they would recommend the movie to horror fans.

"Pretty well done! Shot well, creepy with a few threads and turns, and quite an amazing ending sequence," Bowden wrote at the time.

Writer/critic Steven Nyugen Scaife wrote on Twitter in January that he does not "wanna oversell Polish monastery horror film HELLHOLE on Netflix but boy does it go places."

Gamatomovies_gr/Youtube

The Imported Horror podcast wrote a short review of Hellhole on Twitter in March, calling the movie a "wild exorcism flick with great pacing and more than a few surprises."

"There's food horror, some body horror, some absurdly funny moments and even some found footage vibes," the account shared. "I dunno if the ending totally makes sense but it was lots of fun."

Film critic Jason Shawhan wrote on Twitter back in November that filmmaker Kowalski is "one to watch" after making the movie.

"The Polish film HELLHOLE on @netflix is the most essential horror-mystery of the year," the critic wrote at the time. "90 minutes long and changing lives."

Gamatomovies_gr/Youtube

One Twitter user even wrote shortly after the movie's release in October that they advise viewers not to "eat anything while watching" the film, which was noted for its depictions of cannabalism and jump scares in its reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The film holds a 67 percent approval rating from six critics and has earned 77 percent from more than 100 of the website's users who rated the movie.

"In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy," reads an official synopsis for the movie on its Netflix page.

Hellhole is now streaming on Netflix.