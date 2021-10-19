The Netflix spinoff series XO, Kitty will feature Anna Cathcart from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise

Netflix's To All the Boys Franchise to Get Spinoff Series Titled XO, Kitty Starring Anna Cathcart

Netflix is expanding its hit To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise with a brand new entry!

The streaming giant announced Monday that it has picked up a ten-episode order of a new young adult series titled XO, Kitty, which is a spinoff of the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy of films that were previously released.

The new show will center around the character of Kitty Song Covey — To All the Boys central character Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) little sister — played by breakout star Anna Cathcart.

The new series will follow teen matchmaker Kitty as she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, soon realizing that "relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line," according to Netflix.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before, based on the best-selling book series by Jenny Han, was released in 2018 and was a big success for the streamer, leading to sequels To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You in 2020 and To All the Boys: Always and Forever earlier this year.

The spinoff show starring Descendants star Cathcart, 18, will take the form of ten 30-minute episodes.

Han, billed as creator of the dramedy series, will act as co-showrunner alongside Sascha Rothchild. Han and Rothchild will co-executive produce with Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

The pilot for XO, Kitty was co-written by Han and Siobhan Vivian.