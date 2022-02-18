Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre 'Pays Loving Homage' to Original but Earns Mostly Mixed Reviews

Horror fans have a bloody new movie to devour.

On Friday, Netflix debuted its Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a direct sequel to the 1974 original movie of the same name, now set in modern day. Critics are split on the slasher film — though most agree it doesn't skimp on gore.

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre's narrative efficiency and tight 81-minute running time make it an ideal delivery system for creative kills and memorable gore," writes The Wrap's William Bibbiani. "The editing by Christopher S. Capp keeps the plot humming along so quickly you don't have time to be annoyed by how shallow it is, and the film never lingers so long on its superficial characters that they become a detriment to the production."

Added IndieWire's Jude Dry, the film "delivers plenty of blood spattered, gut-spilling gore to satisfy genre lover's bloodlust, even if we've pretty much seen everything a chainsaw can do by now."

The Hollywood Reporter's Frank Scheck said fans of the genre "should embrace" the new movie since it "pays loving homage to the original via a variety of Easter eggs and doesn't at all stint on the gore. Seriously, there's so much blood splattered on the screen that you'll have an urge to wear a poncho if you sit too close."

"In a breathlessly brutal 83-minute runtime," wrote The Guardian's Benjamin Lee, "there's little time for thinking, probably for the best, given the thinness of the material and some of the mistakes made within it, but first-time director David Blue Garcia finds ample time for suspense, making the most of his unique location and milking just about enough seat-edge frights from the reheated ingredients."

Garcia spoke to ScreenRant about his movie's connection to the classic horror film, saying, "For me, it was kind of the spirit. The spirit of the filmmaking of that first movie."

"I don't like to watch movies while I make movies. So I watched Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the original, and then I didn't watch anything else for two months while I shot this," he said. "To me, it just kind of gives me an idea for what I want to do. But I'm not actually directly copying anything from the original. It just gave me sort of a feel."

"Something that stood out to me about the original that not a lot of people talk about, is how darkly funny it is. So I made sure to bring a little bit of levity into this film as well," continued the filmmaker. "You might have seen it, the bus scene when Leatherface walks on and all the characters raise their cell phones."

"That's one of the first things I added when I came on," Garcia added.

This is the ninth Texas Chainsaw movie after the 1974 first one. Jessica Biel starred in the 2003 remake, and the two most recent installments were 2013's Texas Chainsaw 3D and 2017's Leatherface.