Netflix debuts first footage from Knives Out 2, Luckiest Girl Alive, Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas and much more

Netflix Teases Knives Out 2, Lindsay Lohan's Christmas Movie and More in 2022 Preview — WATCH

Netflix has a jam-packed slate of movies for 2022.

On Thursday, the streaming service debuted a mashup featuring glimpses of its film lineup for the year, including brief glimpses of Lindsay Lohan's upcoming holiday offering titled Falling for Christmas, Mila Kunis' drama Luckiest Girl Alive based on the 2015 bestseller, and Adam Sandler's basketball drama Hustle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among the many A-list projects is the comedy You People, which stars Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny. Action flick The Gray Man sees Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans together with Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page, plus the YA fantasy books come to life with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington in The School for Good and Evil.

The teaser ends with the first footage from the highly anticipated sequel Knives Out 2, an ensemble mystery consisting of Daniel Criag, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Monae.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Some of the other actors with movies scheduled to hit Netflix this year include: Christian Bale, Jessica Chastain, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Florence Pugh, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel, Rebel Wilson, Jamie Foxx, Jason Momoa, Mark Wahlberg, Chris Hemsworth and more.

Sandra Bullock, who has found success in Netflix movies like Bird Box and last year's The Unforgivable, recently explained how the streaming platform attracts major stars by being "good to artists."