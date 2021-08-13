"This will be fun," Florence Pugh wrote on Instagram of the project

Netflix Shares First Look at Florence Pugh in Upcoming Thriller The Wonder

Florence Pugh has arrived in Ireland!

Netflix shared the first look at Pugh in its upcoming thriller, The Wonder, on Thursday.

The photo showed the Little Women star, 25, wearing period garb in character as an English nurse. Standing in front of a foggy cemetery, Pugh looked back at the camera in the snapshot wearing a blue dress and a flannel draped over her shoulders.

"Florence Pugh stars in The Wonder — a psychological thriller set in 1862 about an English nurse who is brought to a tiny Irish village to observe a child who is said to have survived without food for months," Netflix teased alongside the photo. "Is she a saint or are there more ominous motives at work?"

Pugh shared the photo on Instagram as well, saying in the caption that she and her fellow cast members and production crew had been "traipsing around the Irish hills for the last week and it's truly been a magnificent start to a beautiful and exciting film."

"What a story to get our teeth stuck into, what a crew to be working alongside and a fantastic director Sebastian Lelio to be leading us!" she wrote. "This will be fun."

The Oscar nominee recently racked up praise for her performance alongside Scarlett Johansson in Marvel's Black Widow, and stars opposite Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde's upcoming Don't Worry Darling.