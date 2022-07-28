Ana de Armas Breaks Down as Marilyn Monroe in First Official Trailer for Netflix's Blonde

Ana de Armas is stepping into the spotlight as Marilyn Monroe.

Netflix released the first official trailer for the upcoming Monroe-focused film, Blonde, on Thursday. The fictional movie, based on the 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates, has earned an NC-17 rating.

In the preview, which runs just over two minutes, de Armas' Monroe deals with the dark side of fame and breaks down at her heightened success, all while a haunting rendition of the 1950s star's "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" plays in the background.

"I know you're supposed to get used to it, but I just can't," de Armas' Monroe says in the trailer, before later admitting, "I can't face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe."

"When I come out of my dressing room, I'm Norma Jeane. I'm still her when the camera is rolling," she adds. "Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen."

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Credit: Netflix

In Blonde, de Armas, 34, stars as the late Hollywood legend (who was born Norma Jeane Baker). The movie "boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves," according to an official synopsis.

Blonde's cast also features Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Blonde. L to R: Xavier Samuel as Cass Chaplin, Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and Evan Williams as Eddy G. Robinson Jr. Credit: Matt Kennedy/Netflix

De Armas told Netflix Queue that writer/director Andrew Dominik's "ambitions were very clear from the start: to present a version of Marilyn Monroe's life through her lens." She added, "He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen."

The actress spent two to three hours getting hair and makeup done for the film, according to Netflix Queue, and de Armas did plenty more research leading up to the film shoot.

Blonde. L to R: Choreographer Denna Thomsen and Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Credit: Matt Kennedy/Netflix

"We worked on this film for hours, every single day for almost a year. I read Joyce's novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph," she said. "We'd pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it. The first question was always, 'What was Norma Jeane feeling here?' We wanted to tell the human side of her story."

She added, "Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible."

Blonde. L to R: Adrien Brody as The Playwright & Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe Credit: Netflix

Director Dominik also noted that he "was really lucky to have Ana because she could just do anything."

"She was so good. She would get there so quickly. Her feelings were just so under her skin, and anything I said to her, she really understood," he added. "The scenes would always just come to life because Ana was there."