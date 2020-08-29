Netflix Postpones Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Preview Event After Chadwick Boseman's Death

The release date for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will not be pushed back, a rep for Netflix tells PEOPLE

Netflix has postponed a virtual preview event for one of Chadwick Boseman's final films, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, following the actor's death, PEOPLE confirms.

Boseman died at his home on Friday after a years-long battle with colon cancer, his family wrote on the star's social media accounts. He was 43.

While the planned event has been delayed, the release date for the film will not be pushed back, a rep for Netflix tells PEOPLE.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is based on August Wilson's 1982 play about the "Mother of Blues" Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) and her experience with white management in Chicago 1927. Boseman plays troubled trumpet player Levee, who vies for his own spot in the music industry.

The streaming service planned to host a virtual event for the film on Monday to reveal a first look at the movie and broadcast a conversation between the film's director George C. Wolfe and actress Davis.

Filming on the movie had already been completed prior to Boseman's death.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which was adapted by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, was produced by Todd Black and Denzel Washington. "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman," Washington said in a statement.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO and chief content officer, called Boseman "a superhero on screen and in life" in a statement. "It's impossible to imagine working at the level he has while valiantly battling his illness," he said. "His legacy as a person and an artist will inspire millions. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time."

Davis wrote on social media that it was "an honor working beside you, getting to know you."

"No words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity.... May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛," she shared.

