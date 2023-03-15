Netflix No Longer Making Nancy Meyers' Next Rom-Com After Failing to Agree on $150M Budget: Report

Nancy Meyers' team reportedly told Netflix "it would be hard" to produce the now-canceled project for less than $150 million

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 11:11 AM
Nancy Meyers
Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage

Nancy Meyers fans might have to wait a little longer for her return to movies.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter, citing sources, reported that Netflix will no longer be producing Meyers' next film after the studio and writer/director, 73, could not come to an agreement on a budget. The outlet previously reported the reported budget would have made the film the most expensive romantic comedy ever made out of Hollywood.

Meyers, who's behind Father of the Bride (1991), The Parent Trap (1998) and The Holiday (2006), wanted a budget that of around $150 million for the untitled project, while Netflix did not want to commit to a budget that went beyond $130 million, according to the outlet.

Representatives for Netflix and Meyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment Wednesday.

The project is titled Paris Paramount, though it's unclear whether that's a working title for the movie or its final title. Actors like Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson and Michael Fassbender were reportedly in negotiations to star, according to THR and Puck News.

Prior to news that Netflix has ditched the project over budget concerns, Puck also reported that Meyers' team had told Netflix "it would be hard" to produce the film for less than $150 million.

Nancy Meyers
Beck Starr/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence was at one point in talks for the lead role in the film, but she dropped out due to unknown reasons, THR reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meyers, who has not directed a feature film since The Intern (2015), was set to write, produce and direct the movie for Netflix, which Puck previously described as a "semi-autobiographical rom-com."

The project followed a romantically entwined writer-director and producer who once made movies together who are brought back together by a new project that they must team up on again following their professional and romantic breakup, according to THR.

The movie may have taken cues from Meyers' personal life; she was formerly married to Hollywood creative Charles Shyer, whom she collaborated with on the films Private Benjamin (1980), Baby Boom (1987), The Parent Trap and Father of the Bride. Shyer is credited as a producer on each of those films; he cowrote Private Benjamin and Baby Boom, as well as directed the latter.

In 2019, Meyers told Mindy Kaling during a talk at the Produced By conference that she was "taking a break" from working.

"The business has changed in a way that is somewhat unrecognizable to me," she said at the time, per THR. "I am not sure how much I want to do it."

Related Articles
Nancy Meyers
Nancy Meyers to Make Movie Return with Big Budget Romantic Comedy for Netflix (Report)
Star Wars Movies by Kevin Feige, Patty Jenkins Shelved: Report
'Star Wars' Movies from Patty Jenkins and Marvel's Kevin Feige Not Moving Forward: Report
Jenna Ortega, WINONA RYDER Beetlejuice
Jenna Ortega in Talks to Play Winona Ryder's Daughter in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice' Sequel: Reports
Addison Rae attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala; Patrick Dempsey arrives at the premiere of Disneys Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre
Addison Rae to Star in New Horror Movie 'Thanksgiving' Opposite Patrick Dempsey
Toothless and Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Film - 2019 When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn't the only Night Fury, he must seek "The Hidden World", a secret Dragon Utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first.
'How to Train Your Dragon' Getting Live-Action Adaptation from Director of Animated Films: Reports
Andy Samberg attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California., Jean Smart attends the FYC red carpet of Bravo's "Dirty John" at Saban Media Center on May 02, 2019 in North Hollywood, California.
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Play Exes in Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy '42.6 Years'
michael jackson, Antoine Fuqua
Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works from 'Training Day' Director Antoine Fuqua
Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy: Report
leslie grace, batgirl
'Batgirl' Slammed as 'Not Releasable' by New DC Boss After Cancellation: 'Made the Right Decision'
Bill Murray, Harold Ramis
'Groundhog Day' Producer Recalls 'Tense Shoot' Due to Conflict Between Bill Murray and Harold Ramis
Nancy Meyers, THE HOLIDAY, Nancy Meyers 2006 USA, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law
'The Holiday' Director Shuts Down Rumors of an Imminent Sequel: 'Sorry but It's Not True'
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Canceled Batgirl Movie
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Canceled 'Batgirl' Movie
Madonna Goes All Out for 'Haunting Fairytale Halloween' with David Banda and Twins
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner No Longer Moving Forward: Reports
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film 'Jeanne du Barry'
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of IFC Films' "Spin Me Round" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Dave Franco Shares Adorable Audio of 'Drunk' Alison Brie 'Expressing Her Love for Me'
(L-R): Jake Sully, Ronal, and Tonowari in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' to Cross $500 Million Mark Worldwide After Less Than a Week in Theaters