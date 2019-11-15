Netflix and Nickelodeon Team Up as Disney+ Lands 10 Million Subscribers One Day After Launch

As the streaming wars continue, Netflix and Nickelodeon are getting in on the action with a brand new partnership deal.

On Wednesday — just one day after the launch of the highly anticipated streaming service Disney+ — the two entertainment platforms announced they have formed “a new, multi-year output deal to produce original animated feature films and television series,” according to a press release.

The coming additions to Netflix’s library will include a variety of already well-established Nickelodeon characters — keep an eye out for a musical SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff centered on Squidward — while also adding in a slew of new intellectual property, according to Netflix.

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” Netflix vice president of original animation Melissa Cobb shared in the press release.

Bringing Nickelodeon to Netflix has already proved successful in the past with popular shows like Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, but now viewers can look forward to new specials based on well-received shows like Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal,” added President of Nickelodeon Brian Robbins.

The companies’ decision to partner comes on the heels of Disney+ launching and already doing extremely well with subscribers — in just one day, over 10 million users signed up to binge the hundreds of titles available, Disney announced Wednesday.

That number is reportedly above and beyond Disney’s initial expectations. According to Variety, analysts had projected that Disney+ would achieve 8 million subscribers by the end of 2019. Instead, the streaming service managed to score 2 million more subscribers than their projection in just 24 hours.

In a statement, Disney said it has no plans to release further subscriber data.

The regular subscription for Disney+ costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. The service can also be bundled with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month.

The service comes with an overload of feature films, TV shows and animated series. Two of Disney+’s most anticipated original shows include The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV show, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The library also includes 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, multiple Star Wars movies, over a dozen of the Marvel films, the Pirates of the Caribbean films and even cult classics like Newsies.

Disney+ will also eventually be home to several brand-new series, including WandaVision featuring Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan; and upcoming reboots of Home Alone and Night at the Museum. The first episode of the High School Musical series is already available to watch.

A reboot of Lizzie McGuire is also in the works, with Hilary Duff‘s return as the titular character. And (hopefully in time for next Halloween), a Hocus Pocus sequel has been confirmed.

Disney+ is available for streaming now.