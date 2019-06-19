Netflix Says Murder Mystery Has Been Viewed by Over 30 Million Accounts in 3 Days

It’s not a mystery anymore — Netflix has shared the viewing numbers for the streaming service’s new film Murder Mystery.

On Tuesday, Netflix shared the news in a tweet, claiming that over 30 million accounts watched the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler flick in the first three days of its release. The streaming platform also said it was the “biggest opening weekend ever” for a Netflix original film.

Netflix also added that 13 million of the accounts were based in the United States and Canada, while the other 17 million were worldwide.

The streaming service rarely shares viewership numbers for its films and series, usually keeping those statistics private. According to Variety, if a user has watched 70 percent or more of an episode or film, Netflix counts it as a “view.”

🚨ADAM SANDLER AND JENNIFER ANISTON BREAKING NEWS ALERT🚨 30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days – the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

Murder Mystery is the second movie Aniston, 50, and Sandler, 52, have made together, following the 2011 romantic comedy Just Go With It. The longtime friends were photographed filming on set in Milan, Italy, in August 2018.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Seen Together in New Netflix Film Murder Mystery for the First Time

The film follows Sandler’s Nick, a New York City cop who finally takes his wife Audrey (Aniston) on a long-promised trip to Europe. On the flight there, they make friends with Luke Evans’ wealthy character and he invites the couple to an intimate family gathering on the super yacht of an elderly billionaire.

When the elderly billionaire ends up murdered, the unsuspecting couple finds themselves on the run after they get framed for his murder.

Image zoom Murder Mystery Scott Yamano/NETFLIX

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Leon Bennett/Getty

Earlier this month, Aniston and Sandler joked around about how they prepared for their kissing scenes in the movie.

“She loves it,” Sandler told the Associated Press about his costar and longtime pal. “She sends me texts, ‘Nine days ’til kissing — here it comes.’ ”

“Get ready,” Aniston added with a laugh.

RELATED: Longtime Friends Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Reunite at Murder Mystery Premiere

However, the Friends actress went on to share that, before the cameras started rolling, she made sure Sandler did one very important thing to prepare.

“I did have him learn to oil the beard up a little bit,” she shared.

“Yeah, she wanted me to have a nice, soft beard,” Sandler added.

Murder Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.