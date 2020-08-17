Netflix Introduces Mille Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Sherlock's Sister, in Cheeky First Teaser

Enola Holmes is here.

Netflix has released the first teaser for its upcoming movie by the same name, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. Brown, 16, also shared the teaser on her Instagram, adding the same scrambled caption Netflix used.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd 🕵️🔍," she captioned the teaser.

The teaser features the cast of characters all repeating her name and wondering if she's as sharp as her genius detective brother, with Brown giving a cheeky line to the camera at the end.

The film, based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries written by Nancy Springer, centers on Enola discovering her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared on her 16th birthday.

With no clues as to her mother’s whereabouts, Enola is taken into the care of her older brothers who wish to see her sent to finishing school. Enola escapes, however, and embarks on her first detective case as she sets off to find her mother.

Image zoom Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes Netflix

Netflix previously released the first photos of the movie in which Brown stars alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Sam Claflin as Mycroft.

The first image shows Brown wielding a bow and arrow, while in the second she appears with her older brothers.

In a third photo, the young actress looks concerned as she looks behind her while speaking to an older man.

The film also stars Harry Potter’s Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Frances de la Tour, Susie Wokoma, Burn Gorman and Louis Partridge.