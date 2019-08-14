New Netflix Ghost Movie Eerie Has Viewers 'Sleeping with the Lights On': 'Really Good Horror'

Eerie follows as a clairvoyant guidance counselor relies on the ghost of a little girl to uncover abuse at a convent
Netflix is at it again.
Months after captivating horror fans with Bird Box, and weeks after disturbing them with The Perfection, a new horror movie arrived on the platform to get fans screaming all over again.
The latest horror movie on the streaming platform, a Filipino movie titled Eerie, follows a clairvoyant guidance counselor who tries to find out what caused a teenage girl to commit suicide while staying at an all-girls Catholic school. The guidance counselor relies on the ghost of a young girl to uncover the abusive past of the convent.
Eerie, starring Filipino star Bea Alonzo, is already terrifying fans after dropping on Netflix recently.
“Just watched Eerie on Netflix and guess who’ll be sleeping with the lights on for a week?” one user tweeted after catching the horror flick.
“watching EERIE on netflix.. i have screamed 3 times in 20minutes and there’s still 1hr and 20mins left,” another wrote.
But while some people were terrified by the movie, other horror fans seemed to want more from the title.
“@netflix your new film eerie is not scary at all I watched 2 times with the lights off and snacks,” one user wrote to the platform. “I thought it would be scary looking at the reviews but to me (the meant to be) scary bits was the same as all the other horrors. Turn up the notches of the horror films.”
Still, others were fans of the creepy thriller.
“#Eerie on #Netflix was a really good horror. I have missed this kind of horror that makes you ponder for hours and days,” another user wrote.
Eerie is streaming on Netflix now.