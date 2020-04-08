Netflix Has New Parental Controls That Filter Content for Children — Here's How to Use Them

Image zoom Netflix

Attention anyone who doesn’t want their little ones bingeing Love Is Blind or Tiger King in their newfound free time!

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled a crop of new parental controls that give moms and dads more reign over what content their children are consuming. The new functions make it so parents can block certain disallowed films and shows from their kids’ profiles, as well as cease auto-play capabilities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Every family is different. It’s why we’re investing in a wide variety of kids and family films and TV shows from all over the world,” Michelle Parsons, kids product manager at Netflix, said in a press release. “… It’s why we also give parents the controls they need to make the right decisions for their families.”

Added Parsons: “Today we’re updating and improving those controls, based on feedback from our members.”

Adults can now password-protect individual profiles on the streaming service using a four-digit PIN, that way children can’t seamlessly switch over to dad’s profile and resume watching the new season of Ozark.

RELATED: 10 Things You Can Do at Home While Social Distancing That Aren’t Binge-Watching TV

Image zoom Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Also, parents can filter what shows and movies their kids have at the disposal of their remote control. Not only can users block shows by rating, but also by specific titles, making it so the series or film doesn’t appear on their profile.

RELATED VIDEO: Netflix Extension Lets Users Chat with Friends While Watching During Coronavirus Distancing

RELATED: What to Binge on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and More as You Practice Social Distancing in the Coming Weeks

Parents can also monitor what their child has been watching on their account, as well as switch off the auto-play functionality so the binge doesn’t automatically and endlessly consume the young viewer’s focus.

All of these parental controls can be accessed and updated in the “Profile and Parental Controls” section within account settings.

“Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents,” said Parsons. “We hope that these additional controls will help parents make the right choices for their families.”