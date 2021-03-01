The Netflix documentary, premiering March 17, will offer an in-depth look into the high-profile 2019 scandal that involved actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman

Netflix Drops First Trailer for Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — Watch Now

Netflix is delving into the college admissions scandal for its latest buzzed-about documentary.

On Monday, the streamer dropped the first trailer for Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, a new documentary premiering next month that will cover the high-profile 2019 scandal in which 50 parents — including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman — allegedly bribed their wealthy children's way into prestigious universities.

According to Netflix, the documentary will offer a deep dive into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the center of the shocking scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat the educational system.

"Using an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI's wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients, Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality," Netflix's logline of the documentary reads.

The documentary is from Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, the filmmakers behind Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. Smith also executive produced Netflix's wildly popular docuseries Tiger King. Matthew Modine will star as Singer in reenactments for the documentary.

On March 12, 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people — including Loughlin and Huffman — in the cheating scandal. The two actresses, along with coaches, admissions counselors, parents, and Loughlin's husband, fashion designer J. Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on accusations of falsifying SAT scores and lying about their children's athletic skills, among other alleged crimes.

For their roles in the scandal, Loughlin, 56, and Huffman, 58, each served brief prison sentences, while Giannulli, 57, is currently serving a five-month sentence.

Meanwhile, Singer is facing up to 65 years in prison and a fine of $1.25 million.

The scandal was made into a based-on-a-true-story movie on Lifetime called The College Admissions Scandal, which premiered in October 2019 and featured Michael Shanks as Singer.