Netflix Debuts Tense Trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's Thriller The Guilty

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher who becomes embroiled in the kidnapping of a mystery caller

In Jake Gyllenhaal's latest role, the actor takes on a kidnapping case from the seat of a 911 operator.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for The Guilty, which sees Gyllenhaal play 911 dispatcher Joe Bayler who tries to save a woman from a kidnapping.

Taking place over the course of a single morning, Joe goes on a hair-raising mission to find out the truth see if he can save the caller, Emily, from death.

"Does the person you're with know you called us?" Joe asks Emily, who responds, "No."

Joe continues along his line of questioning, urging Emily to respond only in "yes" or "no" answers so as to not alert the kidnapper she is on the phone with 911.

"I need the color of the car, when I say the right one, say 'It's fine,'" Joe says. As he concludes the car Emily was taken in is white, he then asks, "Is it a car?

"No, van," Emily says, but her response tips off the kidnapper who demands the phone.

"Just yes or no answers, Emily," Joe says, as she replies, "I'm sorry. I have to hang up. I'm going to die."

The movie is an English-language remake of the 2018 Danish film by the same name from director Gustav Möller. Gyllenhaal was an early champion of the film and even moderated Q&As during its release and subsequent Oscars campaign, according to IndieWire.

The rest of the cast includes Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Bill Burr.

This is Gyllenhaal's latest film since starring in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor has since produced several films such as The Devil All the Time, Joe Bell and Breaking News in Yuba County.

The actor previously voiced Jim Prescott in Spirit Untamed.

Last week, Gyllenhaal posed on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival alongside his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal for the premiere of her directorial debut The Lost Daughter.