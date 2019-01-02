Don't Try This at Home! Netflix Urges Bird Box Fans Not to Attempt Viral Blindfold Challenge

Netflix’s hit movie Bird Box is making fans want to try doing ordinary things blindfolded and the streaming service doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

The platform’s Twitter account warned on Wednesday about fans wanting to take on the so called #BirdBoxChallenge where people have been going outside and doing things around their home while wearing blindfolds. The challenge originates from the movie, in which Sandra Bullock and a star-studded cast of actors are forced to wear blindfolds outside to avoid being possessed by mysterious entities that make people kill themselves.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” the streaming service wrote, referencing the two child characters in the movie that Bullock’s character calls Boy and Girl for most of the time.

The challenge took off as soon as the movie’s popularity reached fever pitch after its Dec. 21 release. With most people home for the holidays and looking for stuff to do with their families, the movie quickly became a go-to and launched a thousand memes.

But things got a little more dicey when fans started wanting to experience the world the movie takes place in. Even GMA Day‘s Michael Strahan and Sara Haines got involved, with Strahan hilariously attempting to put lipstick on Haines while blindfolded.

And a bunch of other people took recreating the movie to an extreme.

Bird Box is streaming on Netflix now.