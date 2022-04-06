Netflix Adds Short Movie Category After Hilarious Pete Davidson SNL Sketch: 'Good Idea'
Pete Davidson complained — and Netflix listened.
The comedian's hilarious sketch on this past weekend's Saturday Night Live praised movies with runtimes under 2 hours as the show's musical guest, Gunna, rapped, "I'm not pushing 'P' unless it's under 2 hours / Like Lion King or Bad Moms or all three Austin Powers."
Another ironic moment came when Davidson, 28, was questioned about his own movie, The King of Staten Island, which has a runtime of 2 hours and 17 minutes. "But we needed all those minutes," he joked.
Following Davidson's playful critique of movies like The Batman — which he joked was "longer than The Hobbit" — Netflix has created a new category appropriately called, "Short-Ass Movies."
"Good idea," the streaming giant tweeted alongside a link to the collection, while SNL retweeted the announcement, with an "Omg."
The new category is home to a variety of films under 2 hours long. Included are the critically acclaimed Lady Bird, romantic comedy Midnight in Paris and classic comedy Zoolander.
Mixed in with these are a host of other random movies, providing an extensive collection for all viewers who agree with Davidson's critique of Hollywood's recent trend toward long films.
The most recent addition to this trend is The Batman, which Davidson highlights in his sketch. Robert Pattinson stars in the newest edition of the classic franchise, and it clocks in at 2 hours and 55 minutes long, making it the longest Batman movie ever.
Other lengthy successful movies include Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, with a runtime of 3 hours and 1 minute, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, at 2 hours and 28 minutes.
Despite long runtimes, No Way Home and The Batman claimed the two top spots for biggest movie releases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.