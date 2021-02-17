Neil Patrick Harris Says Filming The Matrix 4 Felt ‘Very Intimate'

Neil Patrick Harris is set to star in the fourth installment of the franchise alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss

Neil Patrick Harris isn't revealing any secrets from the upcoming The Matrix 4—but he is raving about working with director Lana Wachowski.

The actor, 47, spoke to Variety about filming scenes for the movie in Berlin, saying, "It didn't feel large because it felt like she was in her sweet spot, which was filming on the fly, filming using natural light."

"Sometimes you'd sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear and then you'd quickly film," he continued. "You'd film pages at a time in 30 minutes and then be done."

Harris added, "You would think that a giant movie would be 100% storyboarded, animatics, and we'd be checking off shots. I think she lived that before three times over, and I would suspect that she wants to do things her own way now."

"It wasn't often that you felt that you were doing something gigantic because she made it feel very intimate," he said.

Harris is joining Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss who are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity in the fourth film.

Also returning is Jada Pinkett Smith, who appeared in the second and third films.

While the plot of the film has been kept tightly under wraps, Reeves did reveal why he had decided to sign on for a fourth installment 18 years after the third one, The Matrix Revolutions, hit theaters.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves told Empire magazine in June. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing."

He continued, "It's been really special and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

The franchise follows Reeves' Neo and a series of heroes as they battle against machine overlords who have imprisoned human beings in an ultra-realistic virtual reality.