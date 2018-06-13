Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes to Rachel Bloom as She Admits She's 'Devastated' Over His Diss

Rachel Bloom is opening up about her Twitter spat with Neil Patrick Harris.

The actor tweeted during the 2018 Tony Awards about the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress, who was serving as the host backstage who would throw to commercials during the show. Harris seemed to shade the actress’s role, and Bloom responded by reminding him that they had actually met several times before the Tonys.

In a new interview with GQ, Bloom admitted she was hurt by Harris’ dismissive tweet.

“It wasn’t a joke. Basically I saw that tweet. And I was kind of devastated,” she said. “I was actually going to tweet, ‘This makes me sad.’ But then I was like, ‘Ehhhhhhhhhh… I don’t want to give him that, necessarily.’ ”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Bloom went on to explain that the two had met before and recently hung out backstage after a Broadway show.

“It was just bizarre to me that it wouldn’t ring a bell. And also, that he wouldn’t Google it,” Bloom questioned. “But look, he’s not a writer, so his version of a Twitter joke is to just kind of… live-comment to Twitter followers with kind of random, unformed thoughts.”

Harris tweeted his “sincere apologies” after the interview was published, saying, “As a performer and a parent, I should have known better.”

Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet. I failed to research her before pressing ‘send’, and what I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know better. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 13, 2018

Bloom also explained to GQ that the tweet was particularly hurtful given that her husband, Dan Gregor, was a writer on How I Met Your Mother and even penned a particularly special episode where Harris’ character meets his father for the first time. Bloom revealed that the two actually have a framed picture and script from the episode in their home with Harris in it.

I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for “How I Met Your Mother” for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) June 11, 2018

“So it’s, like, a big part of our lives!” Bloom said. “And I guess what I would say is, the thing he said in response [to my tweet] wasn’t really an apology as much as saying, like, “Well said! Thanks for the reminder.”

She continued, “Look, he didn’t say that I was terrible. It was just kind of a random thing. But I think, if he wants to be gracious: He has 27 million Twitter followers. He could check out an episode of the musical TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend—which is, right now, the only musical show on television. And tell his 27 million Twitter followers to check it out. I wouldn’t hate that!”