Neil Patrick Harris Jokingly Asks Fans for Birthday Gifts After Shading Rachel Bloom

After leaving Rachel Bloom “devastated” with his rude Twitter remarks during the Tony Awards, Neil Patrick Harris is now jokingly asking fans for a laundry list of lavish birthday gifts.

The actor, who apologized to Bloom on Wednesday, took to Twitter before issuing the apology to ask fans to send him “expensive and/or well thought out gifts” for his 45th birthday on Friday. He even included mailing instructions in his profile where his well-wishers can ship him their presents, adding “winky-face emoji” to the end of the address.

“What I want for my birthday, Part One: anything designed by @elonmusk, or any intel on what future technologies he’s creating. Cough, cough, 2 day shipping with @amazonprimenow, cough!” he wrote on Wednesday.

“What I want for my birthday, Part Two: a newfound resolve to meditate and focus. To calm my mind and create a space for – oh, oh! – and any new VR games for @OculusRift and/or @htcvive! VR is soooo dope, yo!” he added in a subsequent tweet.

“What I want for my birthday, Part Three: automatons. Moving mechanical marvels, either vintage or contemporary, like this from the amazing Thomas Kuntz. Awesome,” he wrote in another tweet.

In his final request, he wrote, “Things I want for my birthday, Part Four: a melodica. It’s a keyboard that you play by breathing into a tube on the end. Also known as a ‘blow organ’ but, umm, I’m, err, probably better off calling it a melodica.

Some replied to the tweet reminding Harris that he is a multimillionaire, whereas the majority of his fans are not. Others reminded him that he still owed Bloom a proper apology at the time.

“…you, a very rich famous person, are actually asking people to send you gift…?” asked Alicia Lutes, adding that she hopes “this is a joke.”

“We are poor, Neil, buy it yourself,” wrote one user, while another added, “Can you apologize to @Racheldoesstuff for my birthday?”

Harris later clarified his requests: “What I want for my birthday, Part Last: for anyone irked by this bit to know I’m not being serious, I do this every year, and it’s mainly just to mention things I think are cool. Happy hump day!”

A few hours after beginning his birthday list, Harris issued a formal apology to Bloom.

“Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet. I failed to research her before pressing ‘send’, and what I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know better,” he wrote.

Bloom responded shortly after, writing, “Hi, thank you for this! Apology accepted.”

The actor tweeted during the 2018 Tony Awards about the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress, who was serving as the host backstage who would throw to commercials during the show. Harris seemed to shade the actress’s role, and Bloom responded by reminding him that they had actually met several times before the Tonys.

In a new interview with GQ, Bloom admitted she was hurt by Harris’ dismissive tweet.

“It wasn’t a joke. Basically I saw that tweet. And I was kind of devastated,” she said. “I was actually going to tweet, ‘This makes me sad.’ But then I was like, ‘Ehhhhhhhhhh… I don’t want to give him that, necessarily.’ ”

Bloom went on to explain that the two had met before and recently hung out backstage after a Broadway show.

“It was just bizarre to me that it wouldn’t ring a bell. And also, that he wouldn’t Google it,” Bloom questioned. “But look, he’s not a writer, so his version of a Twitter joke is to just kind of… live-comment to Twitter followers with kind of random, unformed thoughts.”

Rachel Bloom and Neil Patrick Harris. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Bloom also explained to GQ that the tweet was particularly hurtful given that her husband, Dan Gregor, was a writer on How I Met Your Mother and even penned a particularly special episode where Harris’ character meets his father for the first time. Bloom revealed that the two actually have a framed picture and script from the episode in their home with Harris in it.

“So it’s, like, a big part of our lives!” Bloom said. “And I guess what I would say is, the thing he said in response [to my tweet] wasn’t really an apology as much as saying, like, “Well said! Thanks for the reminder.”

She continued, “Look, he didn’t say that I was terrible. It was just kind of a random thing. But I think, if he wants to be gracious: He has 27 million Twitter followers. He could check out an episode of the musical TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend–which is, right now, the only musical show on television. And tell his 27 million Twitter followers to check it out. I wouldn’t hate that!”