Neil Patrick Harris Disses Bruce Springsteen's Tonys Win: 'He Uses Teleprompters'

Neil Patrick Harris didn’t hold back while watching the 2018 Tony Awards.

Shortly after shading Tonys presenter Rachel Bloom during Sunday’s show, the actor criticized one of the night’s major winners, Bruce Springsteen.

Following The Boss’ win for his current Broadway show Springsteen on Broadway, Harris wrote that he didn’t “get the logic” behind the singer’s victory.

How was @thealexnewell not nominated for a Tony? @springsteen won, and he uses teleprompters. I don’t get the logic… #livetweetingtheTonys — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 11, 2018

When a fan responded to his tweet, saying she “got over” his use of the device during his Broadway show, Harris said: “Using a teleprompter is just not being willing to memorize your lines.”

Seriously? Miking Actors isn’t because they can’t project, it’s for creating a proper sound mix. Using a teleprompter is just not being willing to memorize your lines. The director should have said something. Oh wait. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 11, 2018

Before taking Springsteen, 68, to task, the Starship Troopers actor shaded Bloom, who was serving as the Tonys backstage host.

“Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused…” Harris wrote, referring his 7-year-old son Gideon.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star, 31, was quick to respond, saying that they actually had met “several times” before the night of the show.

I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for “How I Met Your Mother” for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) June 11, 2018

Harris, 44, later responded, “Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?”

The 72nd annual Tony Awards hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10.