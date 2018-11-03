Need for Speed! Tom Cruise Recreates Iconic Top Gun Motorcycle Scene with Jennifer Connelly

Tom Cruise is getting back into the fast lane — and he’s got a new partner along for the ride.

The 56-year-old actor looked right at home on the back of a black motorcycle while filming a scene for Top Gun: Maverick with his costar Jennifer Connelly on Thursday.

Connelly, 47, also looked at ease on the bike, grinning as she held onto Cruise, who is reprising his iconic role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the sequel.

The scene is reminiscent of one featured in the 1986 classic in which Maverick and his love interest Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, played by Kelly McGillis, go for a ride.

While McGillis is not returning for the sequel, the Joseph Kosinsky-directed film will see the return of Val Kilmer‘s Lieutenant “Iceman” Kazansky.

Miles Teller has also joined the cast as Goose’s son. Goose was originally played by Anthony Edwards and died in an accident for which Maverick blamed himself.

In early October, Cruise was photographed riding on the back of the motorcycle while sporting a big grin, his bomber jacket, blue jeans and black aviator sunglasses.

The actor shared the first shot from the set of the film to his social media on “#Day1” of production in May. The action star was decked out in his aviation gear and held his helmet as he gazed across the tarmac at a plane.

Cruise labeled the picture “FEEL THE NEED,” referencing Maverick’s iconic quote, “I feel the need, the need for speed.” According to Variety, the Mission: Impossible star’s character will now be an instructor.

Other additions to the cast include Hidden Figures’ Glen Powell and X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult.

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled for release on July 12, 2019.