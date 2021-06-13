Academy Award Nominee Ned Beatty Dead at 83: Reports

The actor famous for his roles in Superman, Deliverance, Network, and Toy Story 3 reportedly died of natural causes in Los Angeles on Sunday

Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor Ned Beatty died from natural causes on Sunday, according to reports. He was 83.

TMZ was first to break the news, reporting he died in his sleep surrounded by family with zero influence from COVID-related complications at around 7:30 a.m.

Beatty made his Hollywood debut in 1972's Deliverance and is well known for his work in films such as Superman, Network, and Toy Story 3, as well as TV shows like Homicide: Life on the Street and Szysznyk.

Beatty was nominated for an Academy Award in 1976 for his work in Network and a Golden Globe in 1991 for Hear My Song. Additionally, he was nominated for Emmys for Friendly Fire and Last Train Home in 1979 and 1989, respectively.

More recently, Beatty even received a MTV Movie Award for Best Villain nomination after voicing Lots-O'-Huggin' Bear in the third Toy Story film.

Always a scene-stealer, the character actor will forever be remembered thanks to his impressive list of 166 credits.