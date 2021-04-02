Naya Rivera Will Posthumously Voice Batwoman in Animated Batman: The Long Halloween DC Movie
This marks Naya Rivera's last project after her tragic death at 33 in a drowning accident
Naya Rivera will posthumously voice an iconic superhero in her final project.
The late actress, who died at 33 in a tragic drowning accident last July, completed voice work on the upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One before her death, Entertainment Weekly confirmed.
Rivera voiced the role of Batwoman/Selina Kyle in the DC animated film.
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles plays Batman in the movie. The rest of the cast includes Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, and Troy Baker as Joker.
RELATED: Glee Cast Will Reunite at Upcoming GLAAD Awards to Honor Late Cast Member Naya Rivera's Character
The Long Halloween is a two-part film, with the first half debuting this spring or summer. No announcement has been made for the second part.
This will mark Rivera's last project as she wasn't in production on any other titles before her death. Rivera died in July as a result of a drowning accident after she and her son Josey, now 5, rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California.
When the boat became overdue for return after its three-hour rental, the staff at the lake found the vessel at the north side of the lake with the star's sleeping son aboard. Rivera's body was found five days later, and authorities believe the actress and singer died saving Josey.
The actress will be honored by her Glee costars at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 8. The reunion will pay tribute to Rivera and her groundbreaking character Santana.
The former costars appearing in the tribute include Amber Riley, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr. and Becca Tobin.
Following an introduction from Demi Lovato, the group will honor LGBTQ teens and Rivera's character. The special tribute comes the same year as the 10th anniversary of Santana's coming out on Glee.